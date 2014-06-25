June 25, 2014

"It is Time for Accountability"

Originally published by Mondoweiss.

By Scott Campbell
June 24, 2014

July 9 will mark ten years since the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s wall in the West Bank illegal under international law. The ICJ also ruled that the wall must be torn down, that Israel must pay reparations for the damage caused by its construction, and that the international community should work to ensure Israeli compliance.

None of the above has occurred. Instead, Israel has used the past ten years to complete 70 percent of the more than 700 kilometer long wall. More Palestinians have been boxed in, cut off from their land, work, families and friends, education, and healthcare. Israeli and multinational companies have made millions off of constructing the wall. And shirking its obligations, the international community has stood by the sidelines, letting impunity reign.

Faced with this reality, a large number of Palestinian coalitions and organizations have issued a call for July to be the Month Against the Apartheid Wall. They write, “it is time for a ‘legal intifada’, an intensified popular struggle and more boycotts, divestment and sanctions. It is time for accountability.” The call urges individuals and organizations to raise awareness about the wall, to strengthen or begin BDS campaigns against companies profiting off the wall, and to pressure governments to respect their obligations as outlined in the ICJ decision.

Worldwide, actions are expected to occur in dozens of countries. In the US, the We Divest Coalition has called for a BDS National Day of Action on July 9. And the US Campaign to End the Occupation has encouraged its supporters to “take action against impunity.” Here are other ways to get involved:

The Apartheid Wall forms the backbone of Israel’s settler-colonial project in the West Bank. The court has spoken and where governments have failed, it is up to the people to act. Please join others around the world in making this July the Month Against the Apartheid Wall.

Scott Campbell is a Palestine solidarity activist from the SF Bay Area and volunteer with the Month Against the Apartheid Wall campaign.

