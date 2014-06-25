"It is Time for Accountability"

Originally published by Mondoweiss.
By Scott Campbell
June 24, 2014
July 9 will mark ten years since the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s wall in the West Bank illegal under international law. The ICJ also ruled that the wall must be torn down, that Israel must pay reparations for the damage caused by its construction, and that the international community should work to ensure Israeli compliance.
None of the above has occurred. Instead, Israel has used the past ten years to complete 70 percent of the more than 700 kilometer long wall. More Palestinians have been boxed in, cut off from their land, work, families and friends, education, and healthcare. Israeli and multinational companies have made millions off of constructing the wall. And shirking its obligations, the international community has stood by the sidelines, letting impunity reign.
Worldwide, actions are expected to occur in dozens of countries. In the US, the We Divest Coalition has called for a BDS National Day of Action on July 9. And the US Campaign to End the Occupation has encouraged its supporters to “take action against impunity.” Here are other ways to get involved:
- Visit and spread the word about the Month Against the Apartheid Wall campaign website: http://icj10.stopthewall.org.
- Organize a protest at the local offices of an occupation profiteer or Israeli embassy/consulate.
- Join the online Thunderclap.
- Find other action ideas here.
- Contact the campaign with any ideas or questions.
The Apartheid Wall forms the backbone of Israel’s settler-colonial project in the West Bank. The court has spoken and where governments have failed, it is up to the people to act. Please join others around the world in making this July the Month Against the Apartheid Wall.
