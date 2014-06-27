Angry White Kid
"let your life be a counter friction to stop the machine"
Home
June 27, 2014
Jackass - Israeli Occupation Forces Edition
A little video I put together. Enjoy.
Jun 27, 2014 6:01:11 PM
|
General Protest/Resistance
,
My Rants
,
Palestine
Comment
0
Reblog It
0
The comments to this entry are closed.
NEXT POST
Some memes dedicated to the Palestinian Authority
PREVIOUS POST
Elbit: Exporting Oppression from Palestine to Latin America
By Scott Campbell June 27, 2014 Upside Down World Surveillance. It’s in the headlines and on the tips of tongues. As technology offers new possibilities for connection, it also offers new means to keep tabs on people. Surveillance has become...
scott
1
Following
1
Followers
Search
Recent Comments
Kate:
Good for you. There is a time for outrage and ...
|
more »
On
Reorienting and debranding
dal:
I know Kevin Tubbs personally and have read thr...
|
more »
On
Activist PSA: Snitches Identified
NBQ PRO:
un saludo desde La Paz Bolivia keep in touch ht...
|
more »
On
Graffiti from Peru and Bolivia
Subscribe to this blog's feed
Powered by Typepad
Recent Comments