Angry White Kid
"let your life be a counter friction to stop the machine"
Home
June 27, 2014
Some memes dedicated to the Palestinian Authority
Jun 27, 2014 5:58:28 PM
|
Current Affairs
,
General Protest/Resistance
,
My Rants
,
Palestine
Comment
0
Reblog It
0
The comments to this entry are closed.
NEXT POST
"It is Time for Accountability"
Originally published by Mondoweiss. By Scott Campbell June 24, 2014 July 9 will mark ten years since the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s wall in the West Bank illegal under international law. The ICJ also ruled that the wall...
PREVIOUS POST
Jackass - Israeli Occupation Forces Edition
A little video I put together. Enjoy.
scott
1
Following
1
Followers
Search
Recent Comments
Kate:
Good for you. There is a time for outrage and ...
|
more »
On
Reorienting and debranding
dal:
I know Kevin Tubbs personally and have read thr...
|
more »
On
Activist PSA: Snitches Identified
NBQ PRO:
un saludo desde La Paz Bolivia keep in touch ht...
|
more »
On
Graffiti from Peru and Bolivia
Subscribe to this blog's feed
Powered by Typepad
Recent Comments