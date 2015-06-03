Closing up and moving on

800 posts. 2,943 comments. 481,261 pageviews. It is time to move on.

As I alluded to in my post below, I no longer feel this blog fits me. So I've started a new one, called Falling Into Incandescence, over at www.fallingintoincandescence.com. If you're interested, please join me over there. This site will no longer be updated or maintained (not that it really has been in the past few years).

As this is just a transition, I won't be writing a farewell or final reflection. As always, anyone who spends any time here has my thanks. I hope you may find something of similar worth at the new site. Take care and be well.